Busiswa takes aim at ‘The Queen’ for its GBV storyline

Musician Busiswa has taken aim at “The Queen”, saying the Mzansi Magic telenovela and its writers were disconnected and uninspired on how it tackles their storylines about violence against women. While gender-based violence (GBV) continues to hog headlines in South Africa, many celebrities have started educating their social media followers on the issue. This week, the “SBWL” hitmaker opened up the discussion about “The Queen”'s Georgina "Gigi" Zulu, a "slay queen" cop whose storyline took a dark turn in the latest episode of the show. The star criticised the way Gigi was portrayed in the hit show, claiming the story isn't realistic. “A senior female cop was raped after 'letting go' once: going out and leaving her gun at home.

“Now other victims in the community are pressuring her to attend their cases personally coz' she 'knows how it feels’ ... HHAYINI #TheQueenMzansi. Whoever wrote this is not a woman or victim,” Busiswa wrote on Twitter.

She went on further to say that the writers of the show didn't truly engage with the issues that plague society.

“Try to get real stories to incorporate. Your disconnect to the issues is too obvious.

“No-one is crying or talking or inspired or informed or moved by your storylines on rape and abuse,” she wrote.

Busiswa has been open about her views on gender inequality.

Earlier this year she slammed men who try to justify abuse.

“She also encouraged women to leave relationships at the first sign of abuse.

"Not sure who needs to hear this but know this: Many men will defend abusers to delusional ends. See his side of the story.

“Try very hard to understand what you did to make him do it.

“These men are doing the same behind closed doors. From the first slap, leave sis. Joy awaits you," she said.