Busiswe Lurayi’s family pay tribute to the late award-winning actress in official statement

The family of late actress Busisiwe Lurayi have released their official statement following her untimely passing last week. Issued by family spokesperson Khethi Ngwenya, the “How To Ruin Christmas” star’s family paid tribute to the much loved South African award-winning actress.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Born on June 9, 1985, our child, sister, mother and friend, Busi Mokoena Lurayi, who we affectionately called Busi, was tragically taken from us on Sunday, July 10, at the age of only 37," read the statement. Ngwenya confirmed reports that Lurayi was found dead by her father Freddie Mokoena, in her daughter’s bedroom, where it appeared she was packing for an upcoming trip. The statement also touched on the actress’ cause of death, which has still not yet been confirmed.

“No cause of death has been identified yet, but we are awaiting autopsy results and more information will be released at a later time. The family was deeply shocked by Busi’s sudden passing as, other than signs of flu, there were no indicators of serious health problems.” Her family had nothing but beautiful words for the thespian who they say found her calling at a very young age. “I remember one particular play she starred in at 4 years old, performing to a crowd of people in Thembisa. Despite only being 4 years old, she remembered her lines perfectly and was not shy in the least.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I could not believe how a 4-year-old could remember lines so well at such a young age. We knew that this was a sign of great things to come,” recalled Ngwenya. The actress leaves behind her daughter Ayana. “Ayanda was her best friend and is heartbroken by the loss of her beloved mother.”

Story continues below Advertisement

While Lurayi was a celebrity due to the nature of her work, to her family she was “a normal person, humble, adored and very close to her family”. Her family described her posthumous nomination at the 16th South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAs) as “bittersweet”. She has been nominated for Best Actress in a TV comedy category.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It was bittersweet to learn that she was nominated for a SAFTA Award, but we are proud that she achieved such incredible recognition in her life,” said the family. The family thanked the public for their support during the difficult time. Lurayi is also survived by her three loving brothers, three sisters and her father, Freddie Mokoena, who was her lifelong champion.