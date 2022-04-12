Caddy on his journey leading up to him bagging Y radio slot

Actor and TV presenter Teboho Tsotesti, better known as Caddy recently added the title radio host after bagging a slot at youth radio station Y, formally as YFM. Y is known for being one of the hottest commercial radio stations and the starting ground for some of the country's top radio personalities such as Khutso Theledi and Mo Flava.

At the recent “Real Housewives of Lagos” launch party held in Hyde Park, Caddy was in attendance and walked the pink carpet which he matched with perfectly in his shades of pink outfit. Caddy is known for having the freshest fashion style and he brought that heat to the pink carpet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teboho Caddy Tsotetsi (@freshbycaddy) On Y, Caddy hosts “Fresh by Caddy” on Saturdays from 2pm to 6pm.

Him joining the station was something he had always wanted and now it’s finally a reality. “The plane has landed, joined YFM. My show is every Saturday from 2 to 6, it’s all about street trends, fashion, new music, TikTok and everything culture,” he shared. Caddy first made his TV presenting debut on “Teenagers On A Mission” on SABC 1 as a teen, he later gained fame for his role in M-Net’s drama, “Legacy” for his role as Sanele.

He has also hosted shows on Channel O. He has been working hard and the results are evident. “It’s a journey for me, everybody in my life is introduced through acting or radio or TV presenting. It’s been a journey, it’s been an amazing journey. “If you know about the journey, you know it’s been like a long time coming,” he shared about his career growth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teboho Caddy Tsotetsi (@freshbycaddy) “But I’m super excited for people to experience it,” he adds about his new show. He may be a radio presenter now, but that doesn't mean his face won’t be seeing Caddy on screens after “Legacy” goes off air in September. The show has not been renewed for a third season.

