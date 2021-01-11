Call me crazy but I pray for end to Covid-19, says Kelly Khumalo

With South Africa recently exceeding the one million mark of Covid-19 cases, award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo has urged the nation to pray to God for an end to the deadly virus. Weighing in on the global pandemic, the songstress encouraged people to pray, insisting that the world “needs God more than ever". Taking to social media on Monday, the “Jehovah” singer says people can call her “crazy” but she won’t stop urging South Africans to seek divine intervention to stop the coronavirus pandemic. In a video clip posted on her Instagram page, the star can be heard saying: “Beloveds, our people are dying ... Yes, we have to social distance, keep our masks on, and I’m sure with the alcohol ban things are going to go down. “But I don’t hear a lot of government officials calling us to prayer. I feel that we need God more than ever at this point in time.”

She continued: “Again I know a lot of you will certify me as a crazy person.

“I need to ask you guys to call on the Lord because no scientist is going to create a miracle at this point. We need God Himself.”

This is not the first time the songstress has made a plea to South Africa to seek divine intervention for Covid-19.

In April, the emotional singer took to social media, alleging that she was summoned to ask everyone to pray.

"Hi everyone. I have been asked to ask you, all of you. I don't care which part of the world you are at, I've been summoned to ask you guys to get on your knees and tell God what you want out of this situation, “ Khumalo said at the time.

"I haven't stopped crying and I am just asking you to get on your knees right now and tell God what you want out of this situation", she pleaded.

Watch the video below.