Candice Modiselle helps feed the needy during lockdown

TV presenter Candice Modiselle joined forces with a contemporary African print brand "Haute Afrika" to help feed disadvantage communities in Joburg during the national lockdown.

In a video clip shared on her Instagram account, the former “Generations: The Legacy” star is seen taking to the streets of Zandspruit, an informal settlement just outside of Honeydew, in Randburg, to help distribute food parcels.

Commenting on the partnership, Modiselle said: "I’ve always believed that God blesses us in order to bless others. In this season, it’s important for us to look outside of our immediate circumstances and do what we can to help those in dire need.

"The (Zandspruit) community desperately needs our help. I’ve partnered up with my friends at @hauteafrika and encourage us all to do what we can in our capacity to extend an act of kindness. A small contribution can make a life changing difference in someone’s life."

Speaking to one of the beneficiaries, Gogo Sheila, who lives with five of her grandchildren, Modiselle is heard saying: “There are so many things going on but I think the most important thing is to do what we can to assist at a time like this."