Candice Modiselle helps feed the needy during lockdown
TV presenter Candice Modiselle joined forces with a contemporary African print brand "Haute Afrika" to help feed disadvantage communities in Joburg during the national lockdown.
In a video clip shared on her Instagram account, the former “Generations: The Legacy” star is seen taking to the streets of Zandspruit, an informal settlement just outside of Honeydew, in Randburg, to help distribute food parcels.
Commenting on the partnership, Modiselle said: "I’ve always believed that God blesses us in order to bless others. In this season, it’s important for us to look outside of our immediate circumstances and do what we can to help those in dire need.
"The (Zandspruit) community desperately needs our help. I’ve partnered up with my friends at @hauteafrika and encourage us all to do what we can in our capacity to extend an act of kindness. A small contribution can make a life changing difference in someone’s life."
Speaking to one of the beneficiaries, Gogo Sheila, who lives with five of her grandchildren, Modiselle is heard saying: “There are so many things going on but I think the most important thing is to do what we can to assist at a time like this."
To donate to @hauteafrika, visit www.hauteafrika.com
Joining this initiative is former “Our Perfect Wedding” host Kayise Ngqula, who also shared a powerful message on her social media page, she wrote: " 'Free those who are wrongly imprisoned, lighten the burden of those who work for you. Let the oppressed go free and remove the chains that bind people. Share your food with the hungry and give shelter to the homeless”
She added: "This is the scripture I meditated on when called upon @hauteafrika to be a part of this campaign.
"I’ve experienced many struggles and pain in my own personal life but nothing compares to what the people of Zandspruit and many other poverty- stricken communities are facing right now as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a no brainer to get involved and we hope that this will inspire you to do the same. "
The duo encouraged their followers to also take part in the initiative.