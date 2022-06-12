Candy Tsamandebele drops new music after surviving a car crash

Award-winning actress and singer Candy Tsamandebele says she is lucky to have survived a near-fatal car accident in 2021. Taking to social media this week, the “Giyani Land of Blood” star shared with her fans some of the visuals of her wrecked Chevrolet SUV, thanking God and her ancestors for their divine protection.

Story continues below Advertisement

The star took the opportunity to announce the release of her new single, “My Personal Person”, featuring multifaceted artist Dr Frank. According to Mokoena, the song is a celebration of life and love. “Releases new music After surviving a horrible car accident that took place early 2021 and (I) come out kele 💯okay, gha nniti it is true that music heals our souls, believe me, I went through that,” shared Mokwena.

“I envisioned an earlier release. However, on my way to shoot another significant project, a car accident made that impossible as the car was written off after the accident. “That’s a story of my life. I’m here through your prayers, love and support. Ghi lebowa Modimo li Badimu bahesu. (I’m grateful to God and my ancestors).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by RakhadiWaBanaBaAfrica (@candytsamandebele.za) Fans and friends including fellow stars Dawn Thandeka King, Lerato Mvelase and Nomcebo Zikode wished Mokwena well.

Story continues below Advertisement

Earlier in the year, Mokwena paid an emotional tribute to her son Phetole, who died 11 years ago in a car accident. Taking to Instagram on what would have been his 35th birthday, Mokoena wrote: “On this day 13. 01.1987 my Prince was born, May your soul Rest In perfect Peace son 🕯💔😭. “Your daughter our first Princess 👑 Sehlora Alicia #yourphotocopy now, she was 5 months old when you left us in this world, she will be turning 11 on the 15th March 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement