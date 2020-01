Cape Town celebs reveal their resolutions and wishes for 2020









Craig Lucas. Picture: Supplied It’s a new year, a new you and you are ready to tackle everything and anything. January is famous for new year’s resolutions, but by March, most of us have given up and gone to our old ways. The trick, experts say, is to keep things realistic and celebrate the small milestones. After all, how does one conquer a mountain? One step at a time. The Daily Voice asked local celebrities about their new year’s resolutions, and this is what they have to say:

Singer Paxton Fielies: “My New Year’s resolution is to learn how to play the piano and to release a new album.”

Singer Robin Pieters: “To be a better me and improve on my business, expanding myself, etc.”

Singer Salome: “I want to better myself as an artist and a person. I believe there are wonderful things in store for me. I’m looking forward to the good things 2020 will bring.”

Singer Craig Lucas: “To finish my new album and tour the country with my new music.”

Comedian Yaaseen Barnes: “My resolution is the standard stuff of losing weight and to reply to everyone on WhatsApp and pay my Edgars account, maybe I’ll even surprise myself and pay my TV licence as well... imagine that.”

Singer Chad Saaiman: “My New Year’s resolution for 2020 is like most of the last few years: to improve on the last year in every way. Improve as an artist, a human, a father and an entrepreneur. I also want to rest more and potentially release another album after six years.”

Singer Sasha-Lee Davids: “My New Year’s resolution is the same every year - do better.”

Actor Irshaad Ally: “My New Year’s resolution is to represent my people the best way I can. The ones whose voices aren’t really heard and whose plight falls by the wayside of those who only but use them. So I’m on a mission to revitalise their thinking. There’s many of us with that plight at heart. But in 2020 I’m gonna make it even more clear.”

Daily Voice