Cape Town creative Avital Lang uses art as part of healing process

Israeli-born Cape Town-based artist Avital Lang is fighting crime, poverty and drug abuse using the arts. When her friend, ex-convict Isaac Hendricks was killed in 2020, Lang used her talent to deal with her grief, while also helping others heal.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When I arrived here (Cape Town), the first thing that disturbed me was the crime and I thought, ‘God, why are we not doing anything about it,”’ Lang told IOL Entertainment. “So, I wrote to Pollsmoor prison, I think it took two years before they approved me. I was nagging and nagging. I said to them, ‘I have a nice programme to work with the inmates and it’s totally volunteer, so why don’t you allow it’ and they eventually said ‘yes’ and the rest is history.’’ It was through the arts programme that Lang met Hendricks over a decade ago and the pair got on like a house on fire.

Avital Lang's artwok. Picture: Supplied Hendricks was a talented musician who could play various instruments including the guitar, piano and drums. He suffered an injury to his head during his attack and died 10 days later, in 2020. This traumatic event inspired Lang to turn her grief to art. She created portraits that celebrate Hendricks’s life.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I have sent some of the artworks and the film to my home country Jerusalem. I would like to present the work in the galleries here in South Africa because the whole idea is so we can support other artists who are struggling and we can respect Isaac’s memory. “The artwork is unique because you’re not just buying a piece of art, you’re buying someone’s deep emotion that has been translated into a drawing. “You’re buying something that you and I and everyone else has to deal with. We all know the pain of losing someone you love.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Another one of Lang’s artwork. Lang produced a short film titled “Find Inspiration In Dark Times” to help spread the message of hope. “What we’re offering is for people to watch the film and go to the gallery to purchase the artwork.” The film tells the story of Isaac; his childhood, the abuse, his involvement in gangsterism, drugs and his love for music.

Lang is also using her art for healing and enhancing life and this led her to become an art therapist. “I have my own studio gallery but I don’t do exhibitions any more. I’m doing a lot of sessions; one on one sessions, and small group sessions, especially for people with depression and other mental health issues. “Art is a very good tool to help deal with mental health illnesses.