Cape Town R&B singer Tye Platinum releases his first single in two years

R&B singer Tye Platinum has released his first single in two years. The Cape Town-based muso is known for his behind-the-scenes role as a songwriter for various local artists, but that all changed when he traded positions and rose to fame as a singer on season 2 of The Voice SA in 2019.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 37-year-old who grew up in Ravensmead started showing an interest in music when he was nine years old. He joined a local Capetonian band called Ambition, which went on to tour the US in 2004. He later expanded his knowledge of music when he studied at Xulon (formerly known as Cape Music Institute) in 2006 and then co-founded the iconic Sama-nominated band Blackcurrant, where he served as the lead vocalist and songwriter until 2011.

Chuffed about his successful music career, the artist told IOL Entertainment that the highlight of his career was the big names he performed alongside. Single cover. Picture: Supplied “I’ve worked on prestigious stages such as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, alongside some of the world’s finest acts including Jonathan Butler, Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Johnny Clegg among others,” he said. His song Maybe was released on Thursday, September 1.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said: “Maybe speaks about the emotional unrest of not knowing where you stand with someone you deem as special. This song was written as an attempt at closing a chapter of my life that I kept on reliving. “Most times people can’t put how they feel into words and hopefully this song can be those words to someone who has had this experience...” “I had a great team putting this song together. My two co-authors, Devon van Rooi and Charl Smidt helped me bring this story to life.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We hired the services of bassists Kurt Randall and Keanu Harker on lead guitar to feed my love for live instrumentation. The rest of the music was split between myself and my co-producer and engineer Shaggy. “This song holds true to my roots as an R&B lover and performer. We set our intentions on achieving a mixture of the glory days of R&B and what it has evolved into as of late.” The singer released his first single, That’s Why I Love You, during the pandemic in 2020.

Story continues below Advertisement