Refilwe Moloto. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town’s longest-running commercial talk radio station, CapeTalk, has unveiled historic change to its daytime line-up. The station has appointed business analyst and media maven Refilwe Moloto, 38, as its new breakfast show host.

Refilwe moves into the position of Kieno Kammies who was shifted to a new daytime slot while he pursues “his tertiary studies and other business interests”.

Refilwe is the first-ever black woman to anchor and host a commercial talk radio breakfast program in South Africa.

“Refilwe is known to the CapeTalk audience. She has been hosting Upfront with Refilwe Moloto and prior to moving in behind the mic, she was a weekly business contributor on Afternoon Drive.

“Refilwe has proven to be very popular with our listeners who value her wit and her expertise when it comes to finance and her unique take on the news of the day.

“Refilwe is warm, charismatic and versatile,” said Tessa Van Staden, CapeTalk Station Manager.

Kammies moves to a new slot, called Today with Kieno Kammies, which will start at 9am.

“Kieno will continue using his contacts for good by assisting listeners when they battle bureaucracy or when they are stalled by red tape,” said Van Staden.

Refilwe says she is thrilled with her new challenge: “It’s a thrill to be taking on the morning drive, and the momentousness of this African milestone is not lost on me.

“It was an honour to build a truly special show from scratch, along with our Upfront with Refilwe Moloto listeners, and I’m excited to continue those informative, challenging and insightful discussions, with all the news and views you need to kickstart your day.”