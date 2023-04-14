Carol Ofori answers Mzansi’s burning questions on her new podcast

Teaming up with East Coast Radio, Ofori has launched a new podcast series, “The Carol Ofori Podcast”, which will tackle all the questions we just too occupied to research the answers to.

Ofori, who recently won an award for her performance in the Ratings For Schools radio advert on East Coast Radio, says her show speaks to seasoned professionals, who are hand-picked especially for their experience and insight, or ordinary people, who have interesting stories or lived experiences to share.

She said: “I started this podcast because I felt like I wanted to explore so many conversations that I can’t explore on my normal music radio format.

“I feel like there are so many unanswered questions and so many questions that people google that I can answer on a platform like this.”