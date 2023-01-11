Carol Ofori wins a SOVAS Voice Arts Award

South African media personality Carol Ofori, who was nominated for the best African voice-over at the SOVAS Voice Arts® Awards, has brought it home.
The published author won the award for her performance in the “Ratings For Schools” radio advert on East Coast Radio.
“Ratings For Schools” is a platform which Ofori started with her husband Greg Ofori.
It offers parents, students, and educators the opportunity to find schools based on their individual needs.
“The goal is to assist parents across the country by making the process of finding the right school for their children simpler than ever before. Parents can find schools from Creche to High School level, and it is entirely free to use,” she says.
About the award, the “Raising Babies” TV host says it still feels surreal.
“I can’t believe that a little old me from Durban, South Africa, is winning an international award. I really am humbled ,and I am still pinching myself.”
She adds: “To think that legends like the great Mufasa voice James Earl Jones, ‘Avatar’ star Sigourney Weaver and ‘Men In Black’ star Rosario Dawson all have this award and that the same statue will be displayed in my home is surreal.
“I am truly humbled ,and an international award like this makes me want to keep working harder, bring more statues home and chase even bigger dreams.”
SOVAS is a platform aimed at galvanising the global voice-acting community by connecting job seekers to the consummate sources of training, education, mentoring, and employment opportunities required to create and sustain a successful career in the voice-over industry.