Carol Ofori wins a SOVAS Voice Arts Award

South African media personality Carol Ofori, who was nominated for the best African voice-over at the SOVAS Voice Arts® Awards, has brought it home. The published author won the award for her performance in the “Ratings For Schools” radio advert on East Coast Radio.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Ratings For Schools” is a platform which Ofori started with her husband Greg Ofori. It offers parents, students, and educators the opportunity to find schools based on their individual needs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAROL PULI MAPULA OFORI (@carolofori) “The goal is to assist parents across the country by making the process of finding the right school for their children simpler than ever before. Parents can find schools from Creche to High School level, and it is entirely free to use,” she says.

About the award, the “Raising Babies” TV host says it still feels surreal. “I can’t believe that a little old me from Durban, South Africa, is winning an international award. I really am humbled ,and I am still pinching myself.” She adds: “To think that legends like the great Mufasa voice James Earl Jones, ‘Avatar’ star Sigourney Weaver and ‘Men In Black’ star Rosario Dawson all have this award and that the same statue will be displayed in my home is surreal.

Story continues below Advertisement