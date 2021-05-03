Cashflow Ngcobo pays lobola for his fiancée a week after engagement

Just a week after proposing to influencer Tumi Links, controversial businessman Jabulani “Cashflow” Ngcobo is one step closer to walking down the aisle.

This comes after Cashflow completed lobola negotiations for his fiancée this past weekend.

Unlike the over-the-top proposal that took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Johannesburg, the couple celebrated their lobola negotiations in a much more intimate and traditional affair in Potchefstroom.

Posting pictures on his Instagram account, Cashflow said: “I have seen too many girls but with you, I saw a wife.

“You have won my heart. Today, with joy, I have asked my uncles to open the kraal and release inkomo zika baba (father's cows). In you ... I have found unkosikazi yami (my wife)”.

He went on to thank Tumi for supporting him.

“The Bible says he who finds a wife finds a good thing ... He obtains favour from the lord. You are my blessing and thank you for being by my side,” Cashflow wrote.

See below:

Last week Connie Ferguson, Sophie Ndaba, Shauwn Mkhize and Ayanda Ncwane were all present when then former forex trader popped the question.

The businessman hired an aircraft to fly over the hotel with a banner reading “Will you marry me?”.

At the same time, on the balcony, their children dropped a banner that asked the same question.

Sophie called the proposal “a special day filled with so much love”.

Connie posted a video of Tumi’s face when she saw the banners and Jabulani going down on bended knee.

She quoted a line from William Shakespeare, dedicating it to the couple: “Love is not love which alters it when alteration finds, or bends with the remover to remove: O no!

“It is an ever fixed mark that looks on tempests and is never shaken; it is the star to every wandering bark whose worth's unknown, although his height be taken.”

She congratulated the couple and wished them all the best.

“What a beautiful proposal! What a beautiful couple! I wish you both a lifetime of happiness together!”

In 2019 the Financial Sector Conduct Authority welcomed the sentencing of “Mr Cashflow” and his business partner Mzabalazo Welcome Dlamini, who were charged on several counts of fraud.

The court sentenced the two to six years, imprisonment, two of which were suspended, and a fine of R200 000 wholly suspended for five years.