Cassper amused by Reason jumping on the amapiano train after criticising him for it

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest is finding it amusing seeing fellow hip hop stars shift lanes and join the amapiano wave. The “Destiny” hitmaker has been leading the charge for rappers in the local industry to jump on various genres when it comes to making music.

When he initially did “Monate Mpolaye” with DJ Sumbody in 2018, the “Move For Me” rapper faced a backlash from many members of the hip hop fraternity for jumping on the then foreign amapiano genre; now many people have had a change of heart. Amapiano has become one of the biggest, if not the biggest, genres in the country with a wide range of artists, producers and vocalists with it present on radio, and dominating groove too. Reason has joined the amapiano craze and announced on social media that he is re-branding and will go under his new moniker, Sizwe Alakine.

He is set to release his first amapiano song, “Khanda Shisa”, produced by one-half of the Scorpion Kings, DJ Maphorisa, on Friday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by gaaaAHDbody (@reasonhd_) Taking to Twitter, @Lbaja_4770 mentioned how many rappers that were subtweeting Cassper about making amapiano music and can’t wait to see what they say about Reason's re-branding effort.

Cassper quote tweeted the user’s post and said: “They aren't gonna say s**t. It's not what you're doing, it's who is doing it. “The truth is I am the pulse. I am soo connected 2 da culture that I can't set a foot wrong. “They always criticise in the beginning but they always follow. It don't matter no more doe, it's adapt or die” (sic).

They aren't gonna say shit. It's not what you're doing, it's who is doing it. The truth is I am the pulse. I am soo connected 2 da culture that I can't set a foot wrong. They always criticize in the beginning but they ALWAYS FOLLOW. It don't matter no more doe, it's adapt or die. https://t.co/KNmcR7wnI1 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 21, 2021 Another user also mentioned that Reason specifically was critiquing the “Siyathandana” hitmaker for making amapiano music, with Cassper replying: ”Like dawg Rolling on the floor laughing ... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actually your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you“ (sic). Like dawg 🤣... This should show you that it's all admiration at the end of the day. Haters are actally your biggest fans, they just wish it wasn't you. https://t.co/pDzx5e6UI0 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 21, 2021 Last month, the “Good For That” rapper celebrated his song “Siyathandana”, featuring Abidoza and Boohle, reaching the number 1 spot on three music streaming apps – Spotify Daily, Deezer and Apple Music. Cassper took to social media and shared a short video that let his fans and foes know that “Siyathandana” is the best song in the country.