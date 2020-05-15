Cassper claps back at fans calling him gay after he compliments Maps

The "Doc Shebeleza" hitmaker maker complimented a picture that Maps uploaded of himself on Twitter.

In it, Maps is wearing a mask while out. Cassper Nyovest has hit back at Twitter users who have called him gay after he complimented Maps Maponyane.





Cassper responded to the picture calling Maps a "charmer boy" even with a mask on.





In his response he also asked Maps what soap he was using and if he could teach others how to be cute.





"Mfanaka mara o charmer boy witsi. Even behind a mask!!!! No shem, jealous down!!! Re rute!!! O tlhapa ka sepa sefeng mpinch???", he tweeted

"Men who aren't comfortable with their sexuality are afraid to compliment other men, they see it as being gay. I'm very comfortable, i don't even mind being called Gay 4 complimenting other men. Ha motho a le montle o montle. I am a very attractive man myself. Takes one to see one", he said.

Following his response, reaction from Twitter users was mixed with some calling him gay and others saying men do not compliment other men.Cassper was quick to hit back at those questioning his sexuality saying he did not mind being called gay for complimenting another man.