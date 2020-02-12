Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

It is no secret that Cassper Nyovest seems to have a soft spot for current Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and now that the beauty is home, he finally got to meet his crush.



The award winning rapper is one of Samsung's South African ambassadors and he attended the company's big reveal of it's new mobile devices on Tuesday night. Other stars in attendance included Maps Maponyane and Bonang Matheba.





At the event it was also announced that Tunzi, who made a surprise entrance, is the newest Samsung ambassador .