Cassper meets his 'crush', Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
View this post on Instagram
Abuti Fill Up and Ousie Universe met at the #SamsungEvent
A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on
When Tunzi returned home on the weekend, she said she was a big fan of DJ Maphorisa, Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest's hit track, Phoyisa.
She looks like a dream in real life. Aowa!!! MISS UNIVERSE KE SHANDA PAH!!!! Lezothi Z!!!! Samsung just announced her as the new ambassador. Joining Abuti fill up!!!! Ous Universe!!!! Miss .@zozitunzi #SamsungGalaxy pic.twitter.com/ajEy2Wy98U— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) February 11, 2020
Hello @Samsung I see you trying to hook up @casspernyovest with our #MissUniverse coz idliwa igwababa lendonda😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sKnoIKmgVt pic.twitter.com/nSYeDQTkPN— GhettoFabolousFilms (@Sphephelo_film) February 11, 2020
So lare Cassper is trying to fill-up the universe now ?.#SamsungEvent #zozibinitunzi pic.twitter.com/UIEXksmhVS— Jobe! (@bigbenzo101) February 12, 2020