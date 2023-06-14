Cassper Nyovest accepts Zingah’s apology: ‘It’s all good G’

Rapper and celebrity boxer Cassper Nyovest has accepted an apology from former rapper Zingah. The apology came after Zingah and Tweezy where “choppin it” on his podcast, “Choppin It With Bhuda T”.

“He’s a solid n****, like Cass doesn’t get enough credit for how solid he is. He’s very mature, also very wise. When you see him on social, you think he gets caught up in the dumb sh**, but he really doesn’t let that distract him or faze him. “He knows what the goal is and how to get there.” The camera then zoomed in on him and he said: “Mr Cassper Nyovest, Refiloe, my apologies for the disrespect, I was playing foul,” he said.

Zingah continued to share how Nyovest’s presence lingers in the air when he enters a room. “When he’s in the club, it’s like yoh, (Nelson) Mandela’s in the club. You can feel it in the air. Cassper was hot hot hot, like scorching hot. There’s very few n***** that have been that hot, if any. “We were choppin it and I think he could see I was down bad, like mentally and spiritually, and he just starts telling me how cool I am... ‘You’re the coolest n**** in the world’. He gave me that, and it gave me life.

Watch the full podcast. After seeing the video clip of Zingah’s apology on Twitter, Nyovest tweeted back: “It’s all good G. We all do things we might not be proud of after experiencing some growth. We will chop it up properly in person soon and build from it. God bless.” It’s all good G. We all do things we might not be proud of after experiencing some growth. We will chop it up properly in person soon and build from it. God bless . https://t.co/zQZoBImZFE — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 12, 2023 Tweeps were happy to hear the apology and praised Nyovest for accepting it. It also earned Zingah some new podcast fans.