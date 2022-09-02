Cassper Nyovest accuses Big Zulu of women abuse and using Riky Rick’s death to get a hit

Ahead of his headline performance at London’s amapiano festival, Ama Fest, on Saturday, Cassper Nyovest has released a scathing diss track titled “4 Steps Back” directed at Big Zulu. The song was released along with a music video that sees Nyovest suited up as he performs in front of his Rolls-Royce Wraith.

“4 Steps Back” comes exactly two weeks after Big Zulu grabbed headlines with his own diss track titled “150 Bars (Ke Hip Hop Dawg)” and set in motion a chain reaction that saw Kwesta, K.O and Duncan each release their own responses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) The new diss track sees Nyovest firing shot after shot at the “Mali Eningi” hitmaker over a hard hitting beat by local producer Siviwe Camagu Nkanyuza. The most striking lines are his accusations that Big Zulu is an abuser and that he used Riky Rick’s death to promote his own music.

“You built your career off features with who and who. You know you got a history, n**** don’t act confused, see this right here is karma for women that you abused,” he rapped on the song. Later in the song he raps, “And why you try to use Riky’s death to get a hit?” Incidentally, Big Zulu also released a new single today titled “We Run The Road”, featuring Nasty C and Patoranking.

On Thursday night, ahead of the single’s release, Big Zulu announced several gold and platinum certifications for his various singles and his album, “iChwane Lenyoka”. “iNkabi Nation🇿🇦Uthando Lunye❤️ Nawu umsebenzi Nkabi Records🙏🏿 iChwane Lenyoka (Album) – Gold 💿 Voicemail – Gold (In 1 month 🔥)💿

Inhlupheko – Platinum 💿💿 Ivolovolo – Platinum 💿💿 Muzi eSandton – Platinum 💿💿

