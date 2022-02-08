Cassper Nyovest addresses whether he will be a guest on MacG’s podcast

Award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest has addressed whether or not he will ever be a guest on Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho’s podcast. Like many other local celebrities, Cassper once vowed never to appear on the podcast, which constantly hogs headlines thanks to its controversial hosts.

However, this past weekend, the hip hop star seems to have changed his tune on the matter following his initial answer to the question last year. A Twitter user suggested that if Cassper lost his upcoming boxing match against fellow musician NaakMusiq, he should be a guest on “Podcast and Chill”. “If you lose the fight with Naak or you draw, can you please go to MacG's show bro. Come on,” said the tweep.

“If I lose the fight with Naak, I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak, I'll never go on that show,” Cassper replied. If I lose the fight with NAAK I will go on MacG's podcast. If I beat Naak doe, ill never go on that show. https://t.co/ByZWJrzK9t — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) February 5, 2022 In December last year, Cassper made it known he would never be on the show. It started when a Twitter user asked: “Are we likely to see you on Podcast and Chill with MacG?”

'Never!” said the rapper. Last month, MacG was dragged for asking American singer Ari Lennox an inappropriate question. MacG had a virtual interview with Ari Lennox where they spoke about her personal life and music career.

However, in the first two minutes of the interview, things got very awkward when MacG asked the star a very personal question. MacG asked Ari what inspired one of her earlier singles, “Pop”. In the single, Ari speaks about having her vagina “popped”, which is a reference to sex. “It was such a silly song, but it was so on time, like if I pop it for you, are you going to play with me or are we going to get married,” she said.

MacG then responded, saying: “And where are we at right now? Is someone f*cking you good right now?”. A visibly shocked Ari leaned into the camera and shouted: “Oh my God…whoa there!”. The American singer then goes on to tell MacG that his question was wild.