Cassper Nyovest ahead of Priddy Ugly fight: ‘The pressure is on me’

Ahead of next week Saturday’s Cassper Nyovest vs Priddy Ugly celebrity boxing exhibition at Pretoria’s Sun Arena, Celebrity City hosted a press conference at Moloko Pretoria on Thursday afternoon. After an hour’s delay, the press conference got under way with some remarks from Tlee Moiloa, who is Cassper Nyovest’s manager and business partner.

With rumours swirling that the exhibition was in danger of cancellation due to low ticket sales, Moiloa shared that while ticket sales were not where they wanted them, the event would be going ahead as planned. He also expressed how his team were optimistic that the entire event would ultimately be a success. In addition to the boxing exhibition, Moiloa shared that similarly to the first iteration of Celeb City, there would also be a weekend full of festivities which include a pre-party next Friday at Moloko Pretoria and then more partying on Sunday at Moloko and Konka Soweto.

The press conference wrapped up with the celebrity fighters taking the stage to chat with the host, Hope Mbhele. Priddy said: “I had to work on my stamina, I had to run a lot and I had to do a lot of things I hate to do. “I don’t think he’ll finish the fight, I’m definitely going for a knock-out. I’m coming from a knock-out, so I definitely need to put on a show. The pressure is on me.”

Cassper almost commented on Priddy‘s demeanour: “He looked very confident and he looks calm, which is the sign of a man who’s prepared. “But I put in the work and I know what I’m gonna do. “The thing is, I’m coming from a loss, I need to redeem myself.

“I don’t think he’s ever met an opponent like me. “I’ve been a fighter my whole life, and never mind boxing or street fighting, I’ve had to fight in life. “I’ve had to deal with loss my whole life, it’s different.”

