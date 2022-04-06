Cassper Nyovest allegedly rescinds MacG and Sol Phenduka's invitation to the boxing match

With Cassper Nyovest and NaakMusiq's fight looming large, MacG and his “Podcast and Chill” co-host Sol Phenduka have added a little spice to the occasion with their comments in a new episode of their podcast. The two podcasters, who have been under fire over the past few months for a few controversial comments on different episodes of the podcast, both had stories to tell.

MacG claimed that when he tried to get tickets to the showpiece for his cousin, one of the organisers said that they were meant to play an important role in proceedings throughout the weekend, but Cassper had taken offence to some comments they’d recently made about him, so he decided against it. Sol then weighed in and said that he was meant to commentate on the fight after the “sterling job” he’d done at the previous fight with Slik Talk, but the “Siyathandana” hitmaker only informed him of this decision to rescind this invitation after he tried to follow up with him. He sent him a direct message on WhatsApp: "Yo Cass, am I still part of this thing, what’s going on?” he asked, to which Cassper responded, “Oh flip I forgot.

"I pulled you out cos I heard something on the podcast being said about me so I called the team and I told them I don't want you there any more."



Earlier, YouTube troll Slik Talk added his two cents, slamming Nyovest for the decision and reiterating that he believes the rapper lacks emotional intelligence.

In the video, Slik Talk describes him as having the emotional intelligence of a teenage girl before going on to claim that the marketing for the fight has been sub-par. "Let me tell you something Cassper, I see you're about to box NaakMusiq in a couple of days time but I see nobody is talking about this match because the promotion for this fight has been trash."