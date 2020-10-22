Cassper Nyovest also takes aim at African leaders

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has taken aim at African leaders for failing their people, saying that it seems they don't care about the lives of Black people. The phrase “Africa is bleeding”, has been hogging the headlines and making it to the top of the trends lists on social media this week. The “Friday Night” hitmaker took to Twitter to lend his voice on the brutality that African people have faced in recent weeks. The star, who is not afraid to speak his mind on social issues, first started his tweet with a plea to his followers to raise awareness about the police brutality against protesters fighting to #EndSARS in Nigeria. He also touched on the South Africa's issues such as the #AMINext movement that aims to bring awareness to the issue of femicide in SA.

Dubbing what us happening in the continent as a “bloodbath”, Cassper also touched on the gruesome killings of Congolese people and claimed that the leaders of the continent had failed “us”.

“Please create awareness and pray for Nigeria with the fight to #EndSARS , South Africa for the #AmINext movement for women and children are not safe & Congo for #CongoIsBleeding. Africa is a bloodbath. It is really scary and our leaders have failed us”, he tweeted.

Cassper was not the only one who had words for African leaders.

“Fela In Versace” rapper AKA called the African Union a “joke” and said the worst part was that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was its president.

He also went on to attack African leaders, saying they “suck” at calling out other African leaders because of the corruption they were involved in.