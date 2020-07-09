Cassper Nyovest and AKA hit back at Scoop's 'take a break' suggestion

Hip hop heavyweights AKA and Cassper Nyovest have hit back at claims that they should take a break from making music. This comes after television presenter Scoop Makhathini said on POPcast, the podcast he co-hosts with DJ Speedsta, Ms Cosmo and DJ Vigilante, that he felt that veterans like AKA, Cassper and even Kwesta should take a recording break and not make any new music for a year. In a video of the podcast recording posted on Twitter, Scoop said: "A lot of the dudes that are veterans in the game, I feel like (they) should take a break. AKA, Kwesta, Cassper, I feel like should go a year and just not release music and just chill. A part of me will always gravitate towards what they have to say because I know their story, but I feel like there are a lot of new artist that we might not be playing that are making much more better music than the established cats".

Scoop went on to say that a lot of hip hop artists who have been in the industry for over a decade have nothing new to say and that they had no new ways of saying it either.

The video caught the attention of Cassper who hit back saying what Scoop said, did not apply to him.

"This doesn't apply to me at all. Firstly, my last album was 2 years ago. My music never ever sounds the same. I am always in the streets hence I catch on to the next sound before anyone does whether ke piano or drill. Lastly, my next album drops sep 11th & it's f**king amazing!", said the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker.

AKA also hit back saying that when he started out in music, he had to force himself in. He also said that the hip hop industry was not a creche.

Now we must take a break so that other kids can get a “chance” . that’s the softest shit I’ve ever heard in my life. THIS. IS. HIP. HOP. NOT. CRÈCHE. https://t.co/7G7OojN9dB — AKA (@akaworldwide) July 9, 2020