Cassper Nyovest and Emtee squash their long time beef

It’s been almost a year since rapper Cassper Nyovest and Emtee had a fall out after Emtee stood Mufasa up in studio. Now the “Johustleburg” rapper has technically sent his apologies via an Instagram Live he did recently with his fans.

The short clip found its way to Nyovest’s Twitter timelime, who then took to respond publicly to Emtee’s words. In a part of the Live, Emtee said: “Tell Cassper that I love him, tell him that I look up to him, tell him that the album that inspired me to go out and get this s*** was his first album, ‘Tsholofelo’. “I love him. I f*** with him, I never had a problem with him. I was just mad that he had some s*** to say about me, that’s it. I love that n**** man. And he won’t say the same about me.”

It’s all love Emtee. I’m sorry I hurt you. I told you to your face to that I was sorry about the incident. You’re a very talented individual. I want the best for you. Hopefully we can sort it out and move forward. I love you big dawg. See you soon https://t.co/Vt4o7axFVO — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 2, 2022 This comes after Emtee failed to link up with Nyovest to record a track in December 2021. At the time, Nyovest said that Emtee failed to pitch up to the studio on the day and had switched off his phone. The two never ended up rescheduling the recording. Maybe now that Nyovest has publicly responded to Emtee, the two will link up in studio to record the hit that Mzansi so desperately wants to hear. Nyovest took to Twitter to write: “It’s all love Emtee. I’m sorry I hurt you. I told you to your face to that I was sorry about the incident.

“You’re a very talented individual. I want the best for you. Hopefully we can sort it out and move forward. I love you big dawg. See you soon.” Tweeps were so excited to see the two “kiss and make up”. @Sbu1Msiza said: “Been waiting for this moment man 😊😊😊🙏🏾👌🏾👊🏽.”

Been waiting for this moment man 😊😊😊🙏🏾👌🏾👊🏽 — Abutie Sbu (@Sbu1Msiza) November 2, 2022 @Karabo_pal wrote: “😭😭😭my two favourite artists showing love to each other.” 😭😭😭my two favourite artists showing love to each other pic.twitter.com/VeNRazlUM8 — 🅺🅰🆁🅰🅱🅾 (@Karabo_pal) November 2, 2022 @Nomzarization said: “I love this, now its time to get in the studio.....🔥🔥🔥🔥thupa on the way.” I love this,now its time to get in the studio.....🔥🔥🔥🔥thupa on the way — Norman Lottering🗯 (@Nomzarization) November 2, 2022 On another Instagram Live on Thursday, Emtee reaffirmed his sentiments about Nyovest.