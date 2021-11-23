Cassper Nyovest and Kamo Mphela defend Uncle Waffles
Local rapper Cassper Nyovest and amapiano star Kamo Mphela have come forward to defend Uncle Waffles from the online hate she has received recently.
The viral star rose to fame after her video playing “Adiwele” by Young Stunna during her DJ set came out.
While Waffles initially received a positive response, the conversation quickly shifted, with some online users saying she only blew up due to pretty privilege and more recently that she’s stealing from Stunna.
The “Destiny” rapper said: “Uncle Waffles didn't mean for her video to even trend, she was doing what she loved & she did it with such passion that we all fell in love with her.
“Week in, week out yall talking sh*t about the poor girl. Next week yall tweeting depression is real. Let her have her moment!!!”
The “Amanikiniki“ hit-maker also hit out against known online troll and hater Slik Talk, who said that Waffles was ”pretty with no talent.”
Quote tweeting the portion of the YouTube video where Slik Talk criticises Waffles, Kamo said: “He needs to stop hating on women who are more successful than his existence. What a waste of sperm.”
However, it seems that Stunna appreciates the viral star’s contribution to the song’s success, and in a video posted online expressed his happiness that “Adiwele” has managed to open doors for him and Waffles.