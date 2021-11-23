Cassper Nyovest and Kamo Mphela defend Uncle Waffles

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest and amapiano star Kamo Mphela have come forward to defend Uncle Waffles from the online hate she has received recently. The viral star rose to fame after her video playing “Adiwele” by Young Stunna during her DJ set came out.

While Waffles initially received a positive response, the conversation quickly shifted, with some online users saying she only blew up due to pretty privilege and more recently that she’s stealing from Stunna. The “Destiny” rapper said: “Uncle Waffles didn't mean for her video to even trend, she was doing what she loved & she did it with such passion that we all fell in love with her. “Week in, week out yall talking sh*t about the poor girl. Next week yall tweeting depression is real. Let her have her moment!!!”