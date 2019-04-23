Lerato Kganyago ánd Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest and Lerato Kganyago got in a spat of the Easter weekend over radio rotation numbers and fake friends in the SA entertainment industry. In one of the most unforeseen twars of the year, Nyovest and Kganyago were at each other's necks over Easter after the "Monate Mpolaye" rapper responded to a fan asking why his single "Move For Me" isn't on the Metro FM top 40.

"Is @casspernyovest #moveforme song not on @METROFMSA top 40 or am i imagining things?"

Nyovest replied with: "Maybe bare ISSA NO from dem. Lol . Maybe the song isn't that good."

Maybe bare ISSA NO from dem. Lol . Maybe the song isn't that good. https://t.co/YpKTTjDpOy — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2019

Kganyago, who is a Metro FM DJ, then jumped in and said: "Don’t forget to mention you on high rotation Refiloe! Your song is on everyday" .

Don’t forget to mention you on high rotation Refiloe! Your song is on everyday ❤️ https://t.co/UT5Oqv7rGH — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 20, 2019

Nyovest then told Kganyago to "relax" which then set her off and the two stars went back and forth with the Metro FM calling Nyovest "childish".

Maybe haoka relaxa also. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2019

That’s your problem! O childish! Im here re assuring you and supporting you ong karaba snaaks! — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 20, 2019

The CÎROC ambassador replied to this with: "Nobody spoke about support. The conversation was about the charts. I said maybe it's not good enough wa tla ka di comment tsa gore I must not forget to mention that it's on high rotation making it look like I'm complaining. You like coming at me side way wena and ha ke sbaye!"

Nobody spoke about support. The conversation was about the charts. I said maybe it's not good enough wa tla ka di comment tsa gore I must not forget to mention that it's on high rotation making it look like I'm complaining. You like coming at me side way wena and ha ke sbaye! — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2019

Kganyago called out Nyovest about his original tweet and told him to refrain from calling her a friend. "Side ways where? You making it sound like @METROFMSA isn’t for you! You HATE being corrected. GROW UP!That’s why I mentioned high rotation . You KNOW how TOP 40 works you’ve been there MANY times! And don’t call me WENA I’m not your friend!"

Side ways where? You making it sound like @METROFMSA isn’t for you! You HATE being corrected. GROW UP!That’s why I mentioned high rotation . You KNOW how TOP 40 works you’ve been there MANY times! And don’t call me WENA I’m not your friend! — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 20, 2019

Kganyago and Nyovest threw a couple more blows at each other before the "Tito Mboweni" rapper tapped out by saying:

"You whylin but it's cool. Get your clout mama. It's all love from this side. This situation is done.".

A Ke tlo phaphela Ke mfana nyana nna! — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 20, 2019

Mxm. First you claim you got love for me and then jiki jikk ke mfananyana? Lol. Not even going to get into this with you. God bless you Ausie. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2019

Just because I Love you doesn’t mean I won’t reprimand you and let you disrespect me. Wa tella and you play victim all the time. GOD bless you too. https://t.co/Nf4pX3WcUI — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 20, 2019

You whylin but it's cool. Get your clout mama. It's all love from this side. This situation is done. ❤️ — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2019







