Cassper Nyovest and Prince Kaybee are at it again, this time over sneakers

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is back on the Twitter streets wrapped up in a twar with DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee. It all started when Kaybee took to the social media platform to air his thoughts on celebrities being disconnected from their fans.

He wrote: “Another thing about celebrities is the disconnect to the fans, they can’t seem to put back value where they got it from. “For instance you give away samples to celebrity friends and never to the people that bring the value, so now it creates a talking point but never an impact.” Another thing about celebrities is the disconnect to the fans, they can’t seem to put back value where they got it from. For instance you give away samples to celebrity friends and never to the people that bring the value, so now it creates a talking point but never an impact. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 28, 2021 He continued: “It’s basically like Sandton and Alexandra, you work the land of the rich but don’t benefit from it, although its just across the street from you.”

Its basically like Sandton and Alexandra, you work the land of the rich but don’t benefit from it although its just across the street from you. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 28, 2021 The post was clearly targeted at Cassper, who has recently posted numerous pictures of himself giving his away samples of his newly released sneakers, RF990, to his celebrity friends and influences like designer Rich Mnisi, Kefilwe Mabote, music powerhouse Oskido and actress Ntando Duma. After seeing the post, Nyovest didn’t waste any time in letting his fingers get to work. He replied to the tweet: “Sa gago ke go bua marete ka nna. Sign the boxing contract, get the clout from me knocking your ass out or make a hit. The tweets ain't gon make you more famous or more money. My shoe is doing well, I have the biggest song in the country & I can't wait to knock you out o marete!!” (sic).

Sa gago ke go bua marete ka nna. Sign the boxing contract, get the clout from me knocking your ass out or make a hit. The tweets ain't gon make you more famous or more money. My shoe is doing well, I have the biggest song in the country & I can't wait to knock you out o marete!! https://t.co/RRI7HYC7Hn — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) July 28, 2021 Twitter users got involved in the twar. Some thought Kaybee’s tweet was spot on while others sided with Cassper. “But he spoke no lies … not taking sides but Prince kaybee makes sense, you’re dropping shoes to your peers who won't even wear the damn shoe. every post there's a true Cas fan begging for a pair ... Laba ignora,” said @NdiRohan. But he spoke no lies.. not taking sides but Prince kaybee makes sense youre dropping shoes to your peers who won't even wear the damn shoe. every post there's a true Cas fan begging for a pair ..Laba ignora — Rohangwelwa (@NdiRohan) July 28, 2021 While @MasegoLefakane said “I’m truly a big fan of your Don but Mr nudes have a point. Pick 5 fans and deliver shoes to them too it will be a really great gesture. Start with me tleh".

I’m truly a big fan of your Don but Mr nudes have a point. Pick 5 fans and deliver shoes to them too it will be a really great gesture. Start with me tleh. ☺️ — VADER (@MasegoLefakane) July 28, 2021 During the debate, one user offered Cassper some advice: “You are a huge brand. Protect it and your lucrative endorsements. If you can master your emotions, you have a huge advantage in life. Staying calm and cool is a superpower under any circumstances. Etswa daar and continue doing great,” said @duncan_mnisi. You are a huge brand . Protect it and your lucrative endorsements. If you can master your emotions, you have a huge advantage in life. Staying calm and cool is a superpower under any circumstances. Etswa daar and continue doing great . — Lepara La Social Distancing (@duncan_mnisi) July 28, 2021 To which Cassper responded: “Kea utlwa mpinch neh. One thing I need you to know is that I am very very well calculated. “Secondly, having a big brand doesn't mean you should be perfect, it means you should be relatable.