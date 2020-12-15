Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi on SA TikTok’s most popular list
Despite 2020 being a difficult year, with the world battling a global pandemic that resulted in social distancing and uncertainty, TikTok and its local community managed to defy the odds and make us literally laugh out loud while bringing everyone together online.
As we come to the end of the year, we look back and shine the spotlight on all the TikTokers who continued to lift our spirits and keep us entertained throughout the year.
Top 10 most popular local celebs on TikTok
1. Sho Madjozi
2. Cassper Nyovest
3. Lasizwe
4. nasty_csa
5. DJ Maphorisa
6. Nadia Jaftha
7. The Kiffness
8. __gert___
9. Max Hurrell
10. Amanda du-Ponthttps://www.tiktok.com/@shomadjozi/video/6902263209495891206?lang=en&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6901953248254936578&is_from_webapp=1
Top 10 most popular South African creators
1. witney8
2. mpho_pink
3. siebritz twins
4. wianmagic
5. matthew_j_power
6. semoneskosan
7. _karabo.fxkiid
8. dineo.moumakoe
9. hallebberry
10. doctor.siyahttps://www.tiktok.com/@mpho_pink/video/6903930429716335874?lang=en&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6901953248254936578&is_from_webapp=1
Top 10 challenges that went viral
1. Jerusalemachallenge
2. johnvuligatechallenge
3. madibajivechallenge
4. pewpewpew
5. happy women's day
6. animalmouth
7. howoldchallenge
8. celebratemzansi
9. halloween
10. iyalalela
Top 10 viral local songs
1. Spirits Up by Sho Madjozi
2. There They Go by Nasty C
3. Amanikiniki by MFR Souls
4. Jerusalema by Master KG
5. Zol by Max Hurrell
6. Amaiphone by Jashmir
7. John Vuli Gate by Mapara A Jazz
8. Emcimibini by Kabza De Small & Dj Maphorisa
9. One Million Views by Goldfish
10. Ke Single by Loverss Exklusive & Seven Step
Top 10 most memorable moments during lockdown
1. lockdownsouthafrica
2. boredathome
3. freedomday
4. leavingmybody
5. dontrushchallenge
6. thanksforheroes
7. wipeitdown
8. happyathome
9. 15sfitness
10. somethingnew