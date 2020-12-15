EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Sho Madjozi is among the top 10 most popular local celebs on TikTok for 2020. Picture: Instagram
Cassper Nyovest and Sho Madjozi on SA TikTok’s most popular list

Despite 2020 being a difficult year, with the world battling a global pandemic that resulted in social distancing and uncertainty, TikTok and its local community managed to defy the odds and make us literally laugh out loud while bringing everyone together online.

As we come to the end of the year, we look back and shine the spotlight on all the TikTokers who continued to lift our spirits and keep us entertained throughout the year.

Top 10 most popular local celebs on TikTok

1. Sho Madjozi

2. Cassper Nyovest

3. Lasizwe

4. nasty_csa

5. DJ Maphorisa

6. Nadia Jaftha

7. The Kiffness

8. __gert___

9. Max Hurrell

10. Amanda du-Pont

https://www.tiktok.com/@shomadjozi/video/6902263209495891206?lang=en&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6901953248254936578&is_from_webapp=1

Top 10 most popular South African creators

1. witney8

2. mpho_pink

3. siebritz twins

4. wianmagic

5. matthew_j_power

6. semoneskosan

7. _karabo.fxkiid

8. dineo.moumakoe

9. hallebberry

10. doctor.siya

https://www.tiktok.com/@mpho_pink/video/6903930429716335874?lang=en&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6901953248254936578&is_from_webapp=1

Top 10 challenges that went viral

1. Jerusalemachallenge

2. johnvuligatechallenge

3. madibajivechallenge

4. pewpewpew

5. happy women's day

6. animalmouth

7. howoldchallenge

8. celebratemzansi

9. halloween

10. iyalalela

Top 10 viral local songs

1. Spirits Up by Sho Madjozi

2. There They Go by Nasty C

3. Amanikiniki by MFR Souls

4. Jerusalema by Master KG

5. Zol by Max Hurrell

6. Amaiphone by Jashmir

7. John Vuli Gate by Mapara A Jazz

8. Emcimibini by Kabza De Small & Dj Maphorisa

9. One Million Views by Goldfish

10. Ke Single by Loverss Exklusive & Seven Step

Top 10 most memorable moments during lockdown

1. lockdownsouthafrica

2. boredathome

3. freedomday

4. leavingmybody

5. dontrushchallenge

6. thanksforheroes

7. wipeitdown

8. happyathome

9. 15sfitness

10. somethingnew

