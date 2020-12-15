Cassper Nyovest and Sho Majozi on SA TikTok’s most popular list

Despite 2020 being a difficult year, with the world battling a global pandemic that resulted in social distancing and uncertainty, TikTok and its local community managed to defy the odds and make us literally laugh out loud while bringing everyone together online.

As we come to the end of the year, we look back and shine the spotlight on all the TikTokers who continued to lift our spirits and keep us entertained throughout the year.

Top 10 most popular local celebs on TikTok

1. Sho madjozi

2. Cassper Nyovest