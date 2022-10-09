Cassper Nyovest announces the return of Fill Up: ‘We going home’

Cassper Nyovest is having a great week. Last weekend he successfully avenged his embarrassing loss to Naak Musiq earlier in the year when he defeated Priddy Ugly in the Celeb City exhibition boxing match.

He followed that up with the release of the first advert for his liquor brand, Billiato, featuring the likes of DJ Zinhle, Somizi, Barbelocious, Carpomore and Toss. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to AIR BILLIATO, enjoy a taste of wealth. #AirBilliato #BilliatoATasteOfWealth @billiato1,” he shared. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Now, Nyovest has announced the return of his long-running concert series, Fill Up, which will take place on December 3rd at Mafikeng’s Mmabatho Stadium.

The “Siyathandana” hitmaker’s last Fill Up was also held in Mafikeng in 2019 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium. “Breaking News!!! FILL UP is back & we going home,” he tweeted. “DEC 3rd!!! Mafikeng, Mmabatho stadium, where it all started for me as a young kid from the township.

“This stadium is a walk away from my grandmothers house where I grew up. Tickets out now at Web Tickets! #FillUpMmabathoStadium.” Breaking News!!! FILL UP is back & we going home. DEC 3rd!!! Mafikeng, Mmabatho stadium, where it all started for me as a young kid from the township. This stadium is a walk away from my grandmothers house where I grew up. Tickets out now at Web Tickets! #FillUpMmabathoStadium pic.twitter.com/HcH8Tx1kt4 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) October 7, 2022 Nyovest has previously also taken Fill Up to The Dome, Orlando Stadium, FNB Stadium and Moses Mabhida. Fans have been reminiscing on previous Fill Ups and expressing their excitement for the upcoming one.

