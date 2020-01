Cassper Nyovest asks for more unity in 2020









Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram In 2019 Cassper Nyovest was in the midst of multiple twars and beefs, but it seems he's turning over a new leaf. On Monday, the "Move For Me" hitmaker posted that in 2020 every collaboration "connects with the people". Furthermore, he also called on local acts to work together and put their egos aside for the fans.

I pray and wish every collabo we do this year connects with the people. We need more team work and less Egos. Get the fans excited again. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) January 6, 2020

This comes after DJ Maphorisa dropped "Phoyisa" following much lamenting from tweeps to release the song without the inclusion of Nyovest's verse.

Initially when the "Lorch" producer mentioned the delay, after he finally got a hold of Qwesta Kufet to record the song, was due to the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper.

Many users on Twitter said that they didn't want Nyovest on the song and DJ Maphorisa should release it without him.

Following this, the "Monate Mpolaye" rapper mentioned that the hate had gotten to him and he wasn't gonna send his verse.

To be 100% honest, it's the most depressing shit ever. My own people, in my country. The love outweighs the hate but man. Maphorisa called last night, sent me the song&i spent my whole night writing. Woke up 2 twitter saying i should keep my verse so it's fine, Ima keep my verse. https://t.co/sNql0sHPtu — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) December 31, 2019

However, DJ Maphorisa ignored the haters and released the song with Nyovest on the track, and it seems that he made the right choice.