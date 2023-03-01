Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Cassper Nyovest asks for prayer over the country: ‘Things aren’t good in SA right now’

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Published Mar 1, 2023

As economic instability continues to grip South Africa, and many other part of the world, even supposedly wealthy celebrities like Cassper Nyovest are bemoaning the cost of living.

The “Pardon My Arrogance” hitmaker, who’s never one to shy away from chiming in on anything topical, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share how he felt there was a dark cloud over SA. He encouraged prayer.

“Things aren’t good in South Africa right now,” he tweeted. “There’s a dark cloud that I personally think we need to pray over. God bless our beloved country. Monate o fedile.”

DJ Skindeep commented on the post: “We don't need prayer, we just need good governance.”

Many others shared a similar sentiment in the comments to his origin tweet.

Nyovest went on to share Denise Zimba’s tweet in which she too bemoaned the state of the country.

“South Africa weighs heavy on my heart,” she posted. “1 of the most beautiful countries in the world - the food, weather, people, diverse cultures, parties, experience.

“I don’t understand how we have fallen so bad. The quality of life is horrendous! People are suffering, hustling day2day … 💔”

Just last week, Nyovest revealed to his followers that he was also going through a tough time financially and shared his frustrations regarding the economic crisis.

“People are going through a lot financially,” he Tweeted. “Ha gona zaka jo (Money is scarce). It’s bad! Nobody has money. What’s going on shap shap??? Why is it so tight ?”

In response to a user asking him for money, Nyovest responded: “I’m going through it myself. It’s tough man. Like I feel only the billionaires are living soft cause jo ya kena ya tswa.”

“Everything is just expensive! Water electricity, food, petrol, security, rent, tax. Bro I’m not making enough money. I’m always stressed about the next month.”

