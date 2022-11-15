Cassper Nyovest assures concerned fan he’s okay after aunt’s death

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest was touched by a random kind act of kindness from a concerned fan who checked up on him in a sweet Twitter message that read: “Cassper unjani mfo (how are you doing my brother) are you 100% okay? Mentally, physically emotionally?” In response, the “Mama I Made It” hitmaker assured his fans and followers that he is doing well.

He wrote: “I’m coping, my brother. I got a lot going on but we have to push forward. “I just lost my aunt last week, that shit broke me but I also have to carry on working and smiling in pictures even when I don’t feel like it. #FillUpMmabathoStadium in 17 days. The show must go on.” I’m coping my brother. I got a lot of going on but we have to push forward. I just lost my aunt last week, that shit broke me but I also have to carry on working and smiling in pictures even when I don’t feel like it. #FillUpMmabathoStadium in 17 days. The show much go on. https://t.co/mIbkYwwtfg — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 15, 2022 The Mahikeng-born star recently shared with his fans on Twitter that he was mourning the recent passing of his aunt, who died of cancer.

“(I) laid my favourite aunt to rest today. Life is going by a bit faster than I thought it would. There is no time. “Rest in peace Zo. I cried like a baby today. I love you soooo soooo much and F*** CANCER!!!!” Laid my favourite aunt to rest today. Life is going by a bit faster than I thought it would. There is no time. Rest is peace Zo. I cried like a baby today. I love you soooo soooo much and FUCK CANCER!!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 12, 2022 Taking to Twitter on Sunday, November 13, Nyovest shared one of his fondest memory with his aunt and he wrote: “Fifingos wa mamane!!!! You lived a 1000 lives in 1!!!! I’m so glad we spent Christmas together.

“You were always the light in the room. I never thought you would leave this life so soon but I want you to rest Zo. I love you and I will carry the memories and lessons with me. RIP.” Fifingos wa mamane!!!! You lived a 1000 lives in 1!!!! I’m so glad we spent Christmas together. You were always the light in the room. I never thought you would leave this life so soon but I want you to rest Zo. I love you and I will carry the memories and lessons with me. RIP pic.twitter.com/IVr2U5yvWY — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 13, 2022 Meanwhile, Nyovest recently announced the return of his popular Fill-Up concert to his hometown, Mahikeng on December 3. Headlining the most anticipated Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium is crème de la crème of Mzansi music industry the likes of Khuli Chana, Morafe, Tuks, Mo Molemi, Makhadzi, Nasty C, Musa Keys, Kwesta, Kamo Mphela and Malome Vector.

Nyovest has successfully sold out venues and there is no doubt that he will do it again! His previous Fill Up shows were staged at The Dome, FNB Stadium, Orlando Stadium, Royal Bafokeng and Moses Mabhida stadium. “This is a big moment for me, this stadium is a walk away from my grandmother's house, I am coming back home to perform for my people. “I cannot wait to put on an unforgettable show for the people of Bokone Bophirima! This is one for the books” said Nyovest in a press statement.