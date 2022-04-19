Cassper Nyovest backtracks on decision to be a guest on 'Podcast and Chill'

Award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest has backtracked on previously agreeing to be a guest on “Podcast and Chill”. The hip hop star had the hopes of chillers up when he publicly said that he would go on the controversial podcast if he lost his boxing match against fellow musician NaakMusiq.

Story continues below Advertisment

Well, Cassper did lose to NaakMusiq a week ago in Sun City. Cassper once vowed to never appear on Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho’s podcast. The popular podcast always hogs headlines thanks to its controversial hosts who always manage to get guests spilling. Now fans are ready for Cassper to be on the podcast.

A tweep decided to ask Cassper when he would be going to the show and they came with the receipts of what Cassper said. @Lenom89951646 said: “@casspernyovest you said you’re gonna go to @podcastandchill if you lose ... And you lost so when are you going?” In response to the tweet, Cassper revealed that he “didn't lose”, so he is not going to the show. “I didn't lose so Andizi,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

I didn't lose so Andizi. https://t.co/qAqFkW8XH5 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2022 Confusing right? Well Mufasa may have technically lost in the ring but per the bigger picture, he won. Cassper explained to another Twitter user that he didn’t lose the fight and anyone who thinks he did could be delusional or knows nothing about boxing. He said: “You're either delusional or just know nothing about boxing if you really think I lost that fight or that I got beat on. This is the entertainment business. Wake up!!!“

Story continues below Advertisment