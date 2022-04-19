Cassper Nyovest backtracks on decision to be a guest on 'Podcast and Chill'

Award-winning musician Cassper Nyovest has backtracked on previously agreeing to be a guest on “Podcast and Chill”.
The hip hop star had the hopes of chillers up when he publicly said that he would go on the controversial podcast if he lost his boxing match against fellow musician NaakMusiq.
Well, Cassper did lose to NaakMusiq a week ago in Sun City.
Cassper once vowed to never appear on Macgyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho’s podcast. The popular podcast always hogs headlines thanks to its controversial hosts who always manage to get guests spilling.
Now fans are ready for Cassper to be on the podcast.
A tweep decided to ask Cassper when he would be going to the show and they came with the receipts of what Cassper said.
@Lenom89951646 said: “@casspernyovest you said you’re gonna go to @podcastandchill if you lose ... And you lost so when are you going?”
In response to the tweet, Cassper revealed that he “didn't lose”, so he is not going to the show. “I didn't lose so Andizi,” he said.
I didn't lose so Andizi. https://t.co/qAqFkW8XH5— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 18, 2022
Confusing right? Well Mufasa may have technically lost in the ring but per the bigger picture, he won.
Cassper explained to another Twitter user that he didn’t lose the fight and anyone who thinks he did could be delusional or knows nothing about boxing.
He said: “You're either delusional or just know nothing about boxing if you really think I lost that fight or that I got beat on. This is the entertainment business. Wake up!!!“
You're either delusional or just know nothing about boxing if you really think I lost that fight or that I got beat on. This is the entertainment business. Wake up!!! https://t.co/FNp8iiMvCE— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) April 17, 2022
The rapper may have won when it comes to the bigger picture, he trended, made some good money, however when the match ended only one name was announced as the winner.
There are mixed reactions to Cassper’s U-turn about appearing on the podcast. Some say it was expected, while others are okay with him not being a guest.
You want Cass to go there and then after brag that he brought more numbers to the podcast and how great he is 🤣. He'll say he made the podcast.— Gangster Mandela 🇿🇦 (@ZakesPeople1) April 18, 2022
Y are pple still asking Cas bout this thor, He wil never go to the Podcast and if he does it wil be one hela boring episode.... Let this rest now peeps as Chillers we good this side without him coming to the Podcast plz🙄 pic.twitter.com/svM5Sf1oq4— OscarMbo Stan Thabie M (@ThabcileM) April 18, 2022
"Caspper doesn't do things that won't benefit him or boost his ego " pic.twitter.com/NfibfWro7o— PRINCE OF KZN🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MSENTIFICATI9N) April 18, 2022