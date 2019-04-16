Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest decided to set a Twitter user straight about who did the floating stage first on Sunday. Twitter user @bathingsupreme_ posted about the Kanye effect in reference to the his floating stage he used in his Saint Pablo Tour. And said that Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Jaden Smith were inspired by Kanye's initial idea.

The "Monate Mpolaye" then jumped in the conversation saying: "I did it before Kanye Doe. Google Cassper Nyovest floating stage. Africa did it before all 4 of them."

I did it before Kanye Doe. Google Cassper Nyovest floating stage. Africa did it before all 4 of them. https://t.co/S6KgZatfh2 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 14, 2019

This is not the first time the discussion of who did the floating stage first happened, as Nyovest right after the previously brought the topic to Twitter's streets after Yeezy's 2016 San Pablo tour.

At the time, Nyvost shared picture of West's stage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "This what we did last year".

Tweeps, however, still split over the "who did it first" debate, while other just took another opportunity to take swipes at Mufasa.

See comments below.

Either way America did before you! Chill — Nokwazi Mathenjwa (@NokwaziMathenj1) April 14, 2019

But he said “Africa did it before all 4 of them” simple the 4 mentioned in the tweet — Mthobisi Money Dube🇿🇦 (@MthobisiTaurus) April 14, 2019

Chris brown '08

Taylor Swift , 11

Westlife

Cass '15

West '16

Taka Tina '94 — Xhosa is 🔥🔥🔥🇿🇦 (@TakaTina1) April 14, 2019

He's the 1st to drive a Bentley in SA pic.twitter.com/ts8i5PHOlw — Pro Black🦁 (@TazzmanRealist) April 14, 2019

True!!! . . . and Cassper invented hip hop as well — Mpumi Tweets (@Khumalo05Mpumi) April 14, 2019

Ain’t about who did it first, it’s about who did it right 😴 — coldasfire (@Kabelo43725686) April 14, 2019



