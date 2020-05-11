Cassper Nyovest calls AKA TV advert in his mentions 'filth'

Cassper Nyovest has again fired shots at AKA, calling an advert for his nemesis's latest business venture “filth”.





Now unless you have been living in a completely different universe, you know that Cassper and AKA simply do not like each other and never miss a chance to throw shade and sometimes, whole trees.





So it comes as no surprise that Mufasa dissed Supa Mega's latest business venture when a fan weighed in on Cassper’s tweet about his latest single by advertising AKA TV.





Cassper called the advert "filth” and lambasted the follower.



