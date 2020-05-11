Cassper Nyovest calls AKA TV advert in his mentions 'filth'
Cassper Nyovest has again fired shots at AKA, calling an advert for his nemesis's latest business venture “filth”.
Now unless you have been living in a completely different universe, you know that Cassper and AKA simply do not like each other and never miss a chance to throw shade and sometimes, whole trees.
So it comes as no surprise that Mufasa dissed Supa Mega's latest business venture when a fan weighed in on Cassper’s tweet about his latest single by advertising AKA TV.
Cassper called the advert "filth” and lambasted the follower.
“When I respond I am making things about myself right? When you came to my timeline with filth.”
When I respond I am making things about myself right? When you came to my timeline with filth.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 9, 2020
AKA launched his latest venture on Friday and saw a rocky start with technical issues plaguing its first few hours live.
The "All Eyes On Me" hitmaker has promised live performances, chats, interviews with celeb friends and behind-the-scenes clips on the app - all for a subscription of R50 a month.
Addressing his beef with Cassper in a recent interview with Slikour, AKA said he regretted swearing at his rival’s parents.
“I f**ken make mistakes. I f**k, I say things sometimes that I shouldn't say. I think it's bad that (I insulted Cassper's parents). I regret cussing the dude's parents out. You know I don't think I should have done that.
“At the time I felt like I was being aggravated, so you know . I lost my sh**. I wish I could take it back but I can't so now I just gotta keep it moving and keep doing my thing. Keep making music, keep making money and keep making people feel entertained, making them laugh, cry and think.”