Cassper Nyovest calls Mark Fish a 'f***ing idiot' for 'All Lives Matter' comment

Cassper Nyovest called Mark Fish a “f***ing idiot” after he made an “All Lives Matter” post on Twitter. Fish came under fire on Wednesday for liking a racist tweet that labelled Siya Kolisi a “BEE appointment and a k*k player”. “F*ck BLM, Springbok rugby, SA cricket, F1 and everyone bowing to BLM. F*ck Kolisi, he's a BEE appointment, he is a k*k player and even worse captain. Racist MN arrived to a white girl, just like Mmaimane (Mmusi Maimane). Hypocrisy at its best,” read the tweet. @markfish74 since you liked this post please tell us where you stand on this matter? @robertmarawa @SiyaKolisi_Bear https://t.co/ITSLp74Xbv — BlackLivesMatter👀💔 (@Terryboysa73) July 22, 2020 When asked why he liked the controversial tweet, the former Bafana Bafana defender responded by saying: “All Lives Matter..." He wrote: “If you stand for nothing you will fall for everything...All Lives Matter👊.”

Fish’s comments led to a Twitter storm, with many criticising the former soccer star for his ignorance, while others labelled him racist.

In spite of his apology, many including rapper and record producer Nyovest continued slamming Fish for his comments.

In his apology, he said: “Sorry to offend many people...I certainly am not a racist but I am a firm believer in all people matter so all lives matter...no matter our past...focus on today and the future....if you don’t stand for something you will always fall for everything…”

But Nyovest was having none of it: “This is very stupid of you. Educate yourself and stop tarnishing your legacy!!!

“You are one of the most loved football legends & you decide to be so reckless.

“You can't say things like regardless of our past when it doesn't affect you. This is a clear display of white privilege.”

The “Good For That” hitmaker continued, expressing his disappointment at the former soccer star, he said: “Mark Fish is a f*****g idiot!!!! What a dumb ass!!!

“Why would he even tweet that? All the time he spent with black people at camp, all this information on the internet and nothing learnt?

“Wow, my dude!!!! I’m utterly disappointed cause I was a big fan.”

He continued: "While saying All Lives Matter’ doesn’t necessarily make you racist, it does make you extremely ignorant. Read on it! Educate yourself!!!! . @markfish74“

To which Fish replied: "I am very educated so that’s why all lives matter..."

Here are some of Twitter reaction to Mark's response:

Although he took flak for his comments, Fish still stands by his statement. He tweeted on Thursday morning: “Good morning and thank you GOD for another day...yesterday was our yesterday, today is what it is and well tomorrow we live for that day...I am grateful that I am able to see the world through Your eyes and say “All lives matter”...BLM,CLM,ILM,ALM,HLM and WLM.”