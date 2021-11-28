Cassper Nyovest calls off Slik Talk boxing match

Rapper Cassper Nyovest says his fight with YouTuber Slik Talk is officially off. The "Siyathandana" hitmaker claims Slik Talk keeps finding excuses not to fight him.

According to a screenshot he shared on Twitter, Slik wants a guaranteed R200 000, despite originally having agreed to R100 000. The Additional money is split between medical costs (R50 000) and his fee to promote the fight (R50 000). Slik Talk also apparently wants the money, regardless of whether he wins the fight or gets knocked out by Cassper.

The screenshot indicates that the YouTuber also wants Cassper to hire and pay for his security and asked to bring his own sponsors for the fight. The fight with Slik talk is off. I knew he would find excuses. Now he wants a guaranteed 200 k even if he takes a dive on the first round. He wants me to pay and hire security for the him and sponsor rights. I was cool with the 100 k guaranteed and 3 rounds but I'm not dumb. Mxm — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 26, 2021 "These are Slik Talks new demands. This dude is clearly scared and he tryna milk the situation. The deal was 100k, 3 rounds, now you're tryna hustle me. You are a scared lil punk who gets off picking on women and hiding behind a computer. I was soo ready to knock your head off!!!" These are Slik Talks new demands. This dude is clearly scared and he tryna milk the situation. The deal was 100k, 3 rounds, now you're tryna hustle me. You are a scared lil punk who gets off picking on women and hiding behind a computer. I was soo ready to knock your head off!!! pic.twitter.com/3F71XJJYkP — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 26, 2021 Cassper went on to criticise Slik Talk for ducking him, and said he'd proven that bullies like him are just "attention seeking cowards".