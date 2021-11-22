Cassper Nyovest challenges Slik Talk to a boxing match and he accepts

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest and YouTuber Slik Talk are heading to the boxing ring to sort out their differences. The known troll and online hater has been poking at the “Destiny” rapper for a while and his latest YouTube rant about Cassper’s braai show, his new liquor brand Billiato and his most recent album, “Sweet and Short 2.0”.

While Cassper initially responded by saying that haters on social media are his biggest fans in real, the rapper took to Twitter to challenge Slik to a boxing match to settle things once and for all. “I would love to see Slik Talk in person doe, preferably in the ring. Tell him, I Got 100k for him Cash, win or lose. “All he has to do is survive 3 rounds, 3 mins with me. He got balls to talk on camera let's see if he will man up and come get this money. Offer stands till Jan,” Cassper posted.

I would love to see Slik Talk in person doe, preferably in the ring. Tell him I Got 100k for him Cash, win or lose. All he has to do is survive 3 rounds, 3 mins with me. He got balls to talk on camera let's see if he will man up and come get this money. Offer stands till Jan. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 21, 2021 In his follow up video about the “Siyathandana” hitmaker, the YouTuber accepted his challenge and said: “So I’ve just been challenged by Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match. “Three rounds, three minutes, a 100k. Everybody around say don’t do it. “They say never boxed a day in your life. They say you’ve never been in the ring. But if there’s one thing I’m not, I’m not a punk. So I say, I accept. Let’s f**king go!“

Slik talk accepts the challange with Casper Nyovest. pic.twitter.com/8opQwUyNIl — SA HIP HOP 247 🌍 (@sahiphop247) November 21, 2021 Following this, Cassper admitted that he was impressed that Slik took up his challenge, and all he needed was a way to contact the YouTuber to set the boxing match up. “This is gonna be fun!!! I won't lie, I grew a lil respect for him for taking up the challenge. Now the tricky part is. “How do I communicate with him ? E mail ? Phone ? Whats his official Twitter handle as least... Let's go buddy!!! Enjoy the clout!!! Soon you'll pay for it.”