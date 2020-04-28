EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Cassper Nyovest Picture: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest checked for his privilege

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest was dragged on Twitter after tweeting that the "entertainment industry is at the bottom of the pits and priority list".
 
In the tweet, he said: "Sh*t is bad for the entertainment industry right now. I mean shits wild for every industry but we at the bottom of the pits & the bottom of the priority list. The private conversions reveal fear 4 the future and the fear to express how we really feel. Sending you all some light," he wrote.  

Nyovest gathered this information from conversations he had been having with other artists, but Twitterville was not impressed with the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper's statement saying that he is "comfortable in his million rand house, while his fans are suffering" and the only reason he is complaining about this is because "his comforts have been shaken".  

Here's some of the tweets: 

