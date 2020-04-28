Cassper Nyovest checked for his privilege

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest was dragged on Twitter after tweeting that the "entertainment industry is at the bottom of the pits and priority list".



In the tweet, he said: "Sh*t is bad for the entertainment industry right now. I mean shits wild for every industry but we at the bottom of the pits & the bottom of the priority list. The private conversions reveal fear 4 the future and the fear to express how we really feel. Sending you all some light," he wrote.

Shit is bad for the entertainment industry right now. I mean shits wild for every industry but we at the bottom of the pits & the bottom of the priority list. The private conversions reveal fear 4 the future and the fear to express how we really feel. Sending you all some light. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 27, 2020

Nyovest gathered this information from conversations he had been having with other artists, but Twitterville was not impressed with the "Doc Shebeleza" rapper's statement saying that he is "comfortable in his million rand house, while his fans are suffering" and the only reason he is complaining about this is because "his comforts have been shaken".

Here's some of the tweets:

You have such a nerve Cassper bro, such a NERVE. x Bentleys and ur at the bottom of the pit?😩 Do u even think of your fans that must do with R350? — Langa Mdumane (@NtsikiNtoni) April 28, 2020

You guys are so greedy and it's painful because you are competing with your fans who sleeps on an empty stomach yet you complaining because your comfort is shaken. May God please help you see the light 🙏 — Sukude kaKhondwana 🇿🇦 (@OriginalBlaq5) April 28, 2020

You're in your house worth millions, your garage most probably a billion but this pandemic hits you guys the hardest? Wow — Mmadibuseng ! (@Kedii_xo) April 28, 2020

It's sad for everyone but elephants seem to scream the loudest forgetting that the ants

Are already being crashed and slandered for trying to gather even when the earth moving through a dark phase. — 𝙴𝚗𝚐𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚑 𝙼𝚊𝚓𝚘𝚛 ✵ (@P3RF3CT1ONIST) April 27, 2020

Other artists in the entertainment industry have also come out saying that they are feeling the pinch.

In a recent article, singer, Kyle Deutsch was quoted saying that "it's very different for South African artists".

The "Can't Get Enough" hitmaker said for many South African singers, the money received from streaming services is just not enough to get by.

"If we're not doing shows now, which is our main source of revenue, then art is definitely the first place where people are going to struggle," he said in the article.