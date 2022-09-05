Cassper Nyovest chuffed with Golden Horn accolade at the 16th Saftas

Celebrations are in order for Cassper Nyovest after he bagged his first Golden Horn accolade at the 16th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) on Saturday. The Saftas were held in yet another virtual show, seemingly missing the memo that in person events are permissible again.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Braai Show with Cassper” by Cake Media production was dogged by a legal battle over its rightful owner, when it debuted. So winning the Best Variety Show is a bigger deal. Taking to Twitter, Nyovest celebrated his Saftas win.

“Wtf? I just won a SAFTA? We just can't stop winning!!!! #TheBraaiShowWithCass is now a SAFTA WINNING SHOW!!!! Shout out to the team That's!!! Cake media!!! That's how #CassperReply !!! Take #4stepsBack!!!,” tweeted the rapper. Wtf ? I just won a SAFTA ? We just can't stop winning!!!! #TheBraaiShowWithCass is now a SAFTA WINNING SHOW!!!! Shout out to the team That's!!! Cake media!!! That's how #CassperReply !!! Take #4stepsBack!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 2, 2022 “The Braai Show with Cassper” winning a Golden Horn certainly calls for celebration considering all the drama the show faced prior to its TV debut. From dealing with fans warming up to a new host after the replacement of AKA and the production house’s legal woes with executive producer AKA.

Story continues below Advertisement

AKA’s legal battle with Makhuducom Media ended with him clinching victory through an arbitration process, declaring his ownership stake in “The Braai Show”. Supa Mega has not publicly commented on the Saftas win for “The Braai Show”. Nyovest was not in the country for the Saftas. He was in the UK, setting the stage alight at the “Ama Fest”, where he was a headline act.

Story continues below Advertisement