Cassper Nyovest claps back at claims that he is 'irrelevant'

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has hit back at claims that he is no longer relevant in the South African music industry. This comes after a Twitter user went on a rant about Cassper not being the flavour of the day, calling him a Young Thug or Rick Ross copycat. The Move For You hitmaker did not take kindly to the claim and did not waste any time hitting back at the hater. He said the stress of coronavirus was getting to the follower and he should rather go rest than pick fights online. “Good sleep, my guy. You're clearly stressed. We all are, corona ke masepa,” wrote Cassper.

Good sleep my guy. You're clearly stressed. We all are, corona ke masepa. https://t.co/qDWRgDMu5Z — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 7, 2021

In October last year, the star took to social media to offer his fans and followers some very motivational and inspirational words of wisdom.

In a two minute video he posted on Instagram and Twitter, Cassper said that he did not know who the video was meant for, but he felt obliged to shoot it and he knows that it will be received by the right person.

He started off by saying that he struggled with a lot of self-doubt and it was only after he started “demanding” his blessings did things change.

The “Friday Night” hitmaker said he started thinking and acting with a vision in mind.

“I felt a little bit obliged to shoot this video.

“Maybe it will touch someone and help them. Coming up, I used to struggle with a lot of things.

“And one of those things used to be self-doubt. I used to be so hard on myself.

“I used to ask myself ‘why me’. Why me, what makes me so special because everybody is struggling, I am not the only one going through this, so why me?

“Why do I feel like I deserve a blessing?”

He went on: “Everything changed for me when I changed the question from ‘why me?’ to ‘why not me?’”