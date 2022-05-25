Cassper Nyovest claps back at rumour that he doesn’t own Billiato

Cassper Nyovest has rubbished claims that he doesn’t own the alcohol brand Billiato. This was on the back on the rumour going viral on Twitter. The rumour is said to have been started by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, who has developed a reputation for not being the most trustworthy source of information.

In his post, he says David de Mardt is in fact the brand’s owner and director. “Meet the owner and director of Billiato, David de Mardt. Billiato is an alcoholic brand paraded by Cassper Nyovest as his own. David de Mardt is a CEO of Cruz and other alcoholic brands said to be owned by South African celebrities,” he tweeted. Meet the owner and director of Billiato, David de Mardt.



Billiato is an alcoholic brand paraded by Cassper Nyovest as his own.



David de Mardt is a CEO of Cruz and other alcoholic brands said to be owned by South African celebrities. pic.twitter.com/TvNbNU5E9Z — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) May 24, 2022 Cassper responded to the tweet directly, saying, “The funniest thing about this post is that this isn’t even David De Mardt. Lmao. Yall just be blogging and reporting rubbish.

“If you can’t even get a picture of David, how could your information be correct? Stop spreading lies , I own my product. I am the majority shareholder.” The funniest thing about this post is that this isn't even David De Mardt. Lmao. Yall just be blogging and reporting rubbish. If you can't even get a picture of David, how could your information be correct? Stop spreading lies , I own my product. I am the majority shareholder. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 24, 2022 He went on to add, “Lol … Billiato applying too much pressure i see. Your support is shaking the tables of these big businesses. Don’t be fooled. They probably planning a smear campaign as we speak. “We will not fold. We taking over. Thank you for your support. The is only the biggening!!”

Lol... Billiato applying too much pressure i see. Your support is shaking the tables of these big businesses. Don't be fooled. They probably planning a smear campaign as we speak. We will not fold. We taking over. Thank you for your support. The is only the biggening!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 24, 2022 And he wasn’t done there. A few minutes later, Cassper said: “I am the majority shareholder of Billiato. Not only am I an owner but I’m the founder, the CEO and Marketing director!!! I own my products. I’m not a brand ambassador or an influencer. “The support from the people has been sooo amazing. Please do keep supporting us. Thank you.

For Cassper, this ownership proved to everyone that he was more than a rapper and is, in fact, a successful businessman with an unmatched entrepreneurial spirit. Owning or holding a stake in an alcohol brand has become a huge sense of pride for entertainers over the past two decades. From Jay-Z and P Diddy, to Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle, ownership in their respective alcoholic beverages is seen as a mark of true success.

