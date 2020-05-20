Cassper Nyovest clears the air on him being an AKA stan

It seems to be the week of throwback tweets coming back to haunt your favs.





This week alone an old video of Nomzamo Mbatha roasting Ntsiki Mazwai at "The Roast of Somizi" resurfaced, past tweets from Miss SA contestant Bianca Schoombee also surfaced and now an old tweet of Cassper Nyovest has come back to bite him.





The "Move For Me" rapper has cleared the air on a throwback tweet praising his biggest rival AKA, saying he was a stan of all things SA hip hop back in the day.





The pair have been beefing for as long as we can remember but there was a time when Cassper was a bright-eyed youngster trying to break into the industry and AKA was the star to be.





In a tweet from 2012, that was re-shared this week by fans, Cassper praised AKA's imagination and said he was a fan.





“Hahaha. AKA's imagination is wild! Not too many artists with such a gift. That's why I am such a fan,” he wrote.





One fan shared the tweet with Cassper and suggested the rapper remains stanning.





The "Phoyisa" hitmaker responded by saying he was in love with the industry and AKA was a big part of it.





“AKA was killing it in 2012 and I was just an upcoming rapper who was a fan of everything that was SA hip-hop. Notice how I had Prokid on my profile picture too. Instead of hating on the big guns, I was inspired by them,” he explained.





Naturally, the Move For You hitmaker threw some shade at AKA.





He ended his tweet by saying he went from being the biggest fan to the biggest boss.