Cassper Nyovest confused by tweeps constantly flip-flopping

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest was left befuddled at how tweeps would say one-thing then turning around and do something completely different. It all started when Twitter user @malusi_February posted "some of you will be that friend who's 38 with a 1 yr old" throwing shade at how some people have kids later in life. Buns Out owner Maps Maponyane then quote tweeted him with one of his previous posts which said: "Normalize minding your own business that will save you from alot of unnecessary sh*t. (sic)" And asked: "Wait, didn't you tweet this 2 days ago?"

The "Move For Me" rapper then responded to this with: "Lmao.. These idiots on Twitter finish me. One minute they minding their business, the next minute they are in people business. The one minute they are anti body shaming, the next minute they are dissing short men and small pipigosis. Hahaha. The battle for Rts and likes strikes.(sic)"

Lmao. These idiots on Twitter finish me. One minute they minding their business, the next minute they are in people business. The one minute they are anti body shaming, the next minute they are dissing short men and small pipigosis. Hahaha. The battle for Rts and likes strikes. https://t.co/HMIrIi1RCZ — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) May 7, 2020

He was referring to the shots he's taking online over the years about his height and penis size. The most recent one being his arch-rival AKA also saying that he heard that Mufasa's manhood is small during his Twitter rant where he called him a moffie and insulted Cassper's parents.

Cassper is gearing up for his live streaming performance which is set to take place on JOOX at 8pm on Friday, May 8.