Cassper Nyovest continues trolling Priddy Ugly: ‘Muscles don’t win fights’

Cassper Nyovest’s trolling of Priddy Ugly ahead of the pair’s upcoming celebrity boxing exhibition has been in overdrive over the past week. On Tuesday, after Priddy posted a video of himself exercising in the gym, Nyovest took to the comments section to denounce the “Soil” rapper’s workout routine.

“Muscles don't win fights,” he said. “Weight doesn't win fights, skill and technique does. Ima school you!” Nyovest then took to his Instagram Stories to reshare the video of Priddy training with the caption: “Can't WEIGHT to knockout this FITNESS BUNNY!!!” After months of taking jabs at each other on social media, Nyovest and Priddy announced on Friday that they would be facing off in the second installment of the Celeb City boxing exhibition at Pretoria’s Sun Bet Arena.

“It’s official!!! October 1st!! I’m back in the ring!!! Sun Arena will never be the same!!!! No long talk!!! It’s about to get ugly!!! Tickets out now!!! #CassperVsPriddyUgly,” shared Nyovest on Friday. It’s official!!! October 1st!! I’m back in the ring!!! Sun Arena will never be the same!!!! No long talk!!! It’s about to get ugly!!! Tickets out now!!! #CassperVsPriddyUgly pic.twitter.com/zEs5CzOklS — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 26, 2022 Curiously, just a day prior he had called Priddy out for not signing the contract. “@ItsPriddyUgly we agreed to all your terms buddy. Sign the sh** and let get this show on the road!!! You was busy talking shit yesterday!!!! Im dropping 20kgs just to fight you and ima still knock your head off!!!”

Priddy fired back by saying the contract was already in his email inbox and claiming that Nyovest and his team weren’t cooperating. “Yo @casspernyovest the contact in your mail. I BEEN ready to fight! But y’all gotta stop playing with trying to manoeuvre around those weight clauses. “You a heavy weight & I’m a light middleweight, since we 1st spoke we discussed weight, let’s not let this be an issue. Let’s go”

