Cassper Nyovest declares himself the greatest hip hop artist

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has made some major statements on social media this week. Known for sharing his thoughts and not holding back in uncomfortable Twitter exchanges, Cassper suggested that he is the best in the music industry.

This comes after the continued chats on social media about what kind of artist Cassper is. Following his shift to amapiano, Cassper, who rose to fame as a hip hop artist, has not released any new hip hop music. The star has often said that in time he would but that for now he was enjoying making amapiano music.

This week he said that if people were nice to him, he would drop a hip hop track. “I see the SA Hip Hop chats back home. If yall are nice to me, I'll drop 1 Hip Hop Banger in Sep. Also it'll be a Collabo with one of the new kids. A definite knocker, yall gotta be on your best behavior in my comments doe. Tell me I'm the greatest, that type of shit. Let's go!!!!” he tweeted. I see the SA Hip Hop chats back home. If yall are nice to me, I'll drop 1 Hip Hop Banger in Sep. Also it'll be a Collabo with one of the new kids. A definite knocker, yall gotta be on your best behavior in my comments doe. Tell me I'm the greatest, that type of shit. Let's go!!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 1, 2021 He then went on to say that just one tweet from him had other artists coming out of retirement.

“1 tweet got the whole game active, niggas coming outa retirement, short niggas talking tall, captions getting deeper. So much excitement from just a tweet? Now you tell me who's the most influential. Just admit the GOAT!!!” he said. 1 tweet got the whole game active , niggas coming outa retirement, short niggas talking tall, captions getting deeper. So much excitement from just a tweet ? Now you tell me who's the most influential. Just admit the the GOAT!!! — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 3, 2021 When asked by a Twitter user what kind of music he would be releasing next, Cassper hit back saying he did not need to answer to anyone. “I don’t owe you or anybody an explanation. I am fucking CASSPER NYOVEST BRO!!!!” he said.