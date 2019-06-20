Nadia Nakai and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Twitter

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest came to fellow Family Tree member Nadia Nakai's defence after she was criticised of her revealing outfit at the Castle Lite Unlocks festival. 

The 'Naaa Meaan' rapper came under fire for her high cut snakeskin leotard outfit on the second day of the hip hop festival that took place at The TicketPro Dome. 

While tweeps were discussing the raunchy outfit, Nyovest jumped into the conversation in defence of her choice of stage clothing.

In the tweet, the 'Move For Me' rapper said: "Why is it that Ya'll always on Nadia's Case about how she dresses? Who are you to tell a woman how to dress? It's her body!!!!  Let the poor girl enjoy her body!!!! This has to stop."

One user then replied to the tweet saying that she thought it was only fat women that get judged when they are showing off more skin. 

Mufasa quote tweeted her and said: "People are f**king hectic. Why do they want to dictate how women should dress? It's their bodies. Let them do whatever they want to do with it!"

Nakai isn't the only celebrity to have come under fire for performing in revealing clothing. Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has faced similar criticism for her sexy clothing with no underwear.    