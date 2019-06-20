Nadia Nakai and Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Twitter

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest came to fellow Family Tree member Nadia Nakai's defence after she was criticised of her revealing outfit at the Castle Lite Unlocks festival. The 'Naaa Meaan' rapper came under fire for her high cut snakeskin leotard outfit on the second day of the hip hop festival that took place at The TicketPro Dome.

While tweeps were discussing the raunchy outfit, Nyovest jumped into the conversation in defence of her choice of stage clothing.

At this point Nadia nakai is the Zodwa wabantu that went to private school. pic.twitter.com/wAd1PFl6VM — CouncilorOfMidrand (@HisExellency_) June 18, 2019

Bragga @Nadia_nakai really f*cked ish up out at #CastleLiteUnlocks like a BOSS yesterday!!! 🔥💣💥



Can you believe we've only got 10 Days left until we finally get our hand on #NadiaNaked 😱💃🏽⚡ pic.twitter.com/S4GJYHYbQi — #NadiaNaked • 28.06.19 (@Bragga_Brigade) June 18, 2019

I feel like Nadia Nakai has reached a level in her career where she doesn't need to be wearing these types of costumes pic.twitter.com/3rZLoaqjMA — Joy 💛 (@phly_jellow) June 17, 2019

We need an intervention for Nadia Nakai. Aeco pic.twitter.com/uXfUKqaxVo — The Weekend Special (@kgomotsom__) June 17, 2019

In the tweet, the 'Move For Me' rapper said: "Why is it that Ya'll always on Nadia's Case about how she dresses? Who are you to tell a woman how to dress? It's her body!!!! Let the poor girl enjoy her body!!!! This has to stop."

Why is it that Ya'll always on Nadia's Case about how she dresses? Who are you to tell a woman how to dress ? It's her body!!!! Let the poor girl enjoy her body!!!! This has to stop. — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 18, 2019

One user then replied to the tweet saying that she thought it was only fat women that get judged when they are showing off more skin.

I thought its only fat women who are being judged when they are showing off their skin lol wow kubi — Plus Size Black Diamonds (@plussizewomenSA) June 18, 2019

Mufasa quote tweeted her and said: "People are f**king hectic. Why do they want to dictate how women should dress? It's their bodies. Let them do whatever they want to do with it!"

Nakai isn't the only celebrity to have come under fire for performing in revealing clothing. Reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu has faced similar criticism for her sexy clothing with no underwear.