Cassper Nyovest dismisses claims he’s feuding with Nadia Nakai

As fans remember, Cassper and Nadia were practically inseparable. This was because, at the time, Nadia was signed to Cassper’s record label, Family Tree. However, following her exit from the label, the duo have not been seen together.

Responding to a fan on Twitter who suggested the two rappers were feuding because they were not being spotted together often, Cassper said there was no “tension”'.

“She left the label and we no longer work together, so naturally we won’t hang as much. She’s got a new team and I’m sure she’ll be good because she always did her own thing anyway,” he wrote.

Nadia also dismissed the claims, saying it was “all love” between the two. In a recent episode of Slikour Onlife, with hip hop star Slikour, she admitted leaving Cassper was an emotional experience.