Cassper Nyovest dismisses claims he’s feuding with Nadia Nakai
Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest has made clear the status of his friendship with Nadia Nakai.
As fans remember, Cassper and Nadia were practically inseparable. This was because, at the time, Nadia was signed to Cassper’s record label, Family Tree. However, following her exit from the label, the duo have not been seen together.
Responding to a fan on Twitter who suggested the two rappers were feuding because they were not being spotted together often, Cassper said there was no “tension”'.
“She left the label and we no longer work together, so naturally we won’t hang as much. She’s got a new team and I’m sure she’ll be good because she always did her own thing anyway,” he wrote.
Nadia also dismissed the claims, saying it was “all love” between the two. In a recent episode of Slikour Onlife, with hip hop star Slikour, she admitted leaving Cassper was an emotional experience.
“I am no longer with The Tree. I am working on my own record label. It was very tricky because when I had the conversation with Cassper I was scared to talk to him.
“In the beginning, I could feel that he was sad and I think he even hung up on me.
“But then he came around and even gave me ideas for a name and other good advice.
“Just as an artist I need to be able to stand on my own,” she said. She added that they were good and have always been good.
“I will always hold Cass in the highest regard and respect because he’s been very instrumental in my career and life,” she said.