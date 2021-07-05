Cassper Nyovest donates R150k to fan in need of lung transplant

Hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest is putting his money where his mouth is. This comes after the story of a young woman from Swaziland, who needs a lung transplant, caught the attention of Cassper.

Nompilo Dlamini, 26, as been documenting her journey of living with cystic fibrosis on social media. Recently, she shared that she was in the last stage of her condition and in desperate need of R2 million to afford the transplant that will save her life. Cassper donated R150 000 this past weekend.

“Just Donated R150 000 to #SaveNompilo. Please donate what you can to help. Nothing is too little. Even R10 will help. “It's a Swazi account so you have to go through global payments if you're in SA. The goal is 2 Million rand.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) In a video posted, Cassper urged his followers to contribute towards the cause and raise awareness about cystic fibrosis.

“Her story touched me because she was very positive even though she is going through so much ... I believe together with you we can save her life, it doesn't matter how much you can donate ..." he said View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Last week Cassper messaged Nompilo and offered his support after seeing her story. “Your strength is encouraging. I am trying to get more info about how we can help with your current condition.

“Wanna help you raise awareness and raise funds as well. How can we help exactly?” asked Cassper. Cassper in turn took to Twitter to raise awareness about Nompilo's cause. “Your story touched me. You are such a positive soul. I will be rallying some of my friends and fans to help you get to India and hopefully we can get you a new set of lungs so you can live a long, lengthy life and inspire more people like you have inspired me. Stay strong,” tweeted Cassper.